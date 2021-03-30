Hooked On Science: Soaring Carrot

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

Soaring Carrot

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

  • ALWAYS have an adult present.
  • ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any
    experiment.
  • NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.
  • REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

 

 

 