MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia General Assembly passes Senate Bill 236, now on its way to Governor Kemp’s desk for signing. Lawmakers passed the bill to allow restaurants to offer cocktails to-go with food orders.
Originally introduced by the Georgia Restaurant Association, the helps restaurants recover lost sales due to the pandemic.
The Senate Bill also helps provide new income streams to businesses and provides customers the opportunity to enjoy drinks.
“I think it helps a lot because some people are still enclosed at home and they want to drink…and if we can do that we have that,” said Karina Barragon, an employee at Tzangos.
Barragon says she saw many businesses struggle through the pandemic. She appreciates her customers.
Josh Rogers, president and CEO of Newtown Macon, says downtown restaurants depend on a diversity of income. He believes the bill will add opportunities for businesses to make money.
Senate Bill 236 — Rules for businesses
After the signing of the bill, restaurants must follow some rules:
- The individual picking up the order must be of legal age
- Restaurant employees must serve cocktails in tamper-proof, sealed packaging
- Cocktails must contain no more than three (3) ounces of distilled spirits
- Restaurant employee must prepare the drink on the day of sale
- No more than two (2) mixed drinks per adult entrée order
- Must include a sales receipt with a stamp on the to-go order
- Must confirm that the order is for personal consumption, not third-party delivery/delivery service