MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Religious dwellings adapted to pandemic guidelines overnight, with many switching to online services. That was the case for Temple Beth Israel. A year into the pandemic, they still plan to host services through Zoom.

It was no different when Passover started last weekend. Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar says they plan to host an in-person, socially distant Yizkor service in their parking lot Saturday. The service is meant to honor those who are no longer with us. Rabbi Bahar says it will be a sensory service.

“People will be able to light a candle, they’ll be able to write their name of their loved one down on a card which will later be buried,” said Rabbi Bahar. “We’re going to have an opportunity for people to have some meditative moments and pray, and lastly they’ll leave with some candy hoping that their memory will be sweet.”

Mulberry Street United Methodist Church pre-tapes their Sunday services every week. Senior Pastor Nita Crump says they will host the upcoming Easter Sunday service in person. It will look different compared to previous years.

“We have several precautions in place. We ask people to let us take their temperatures when they come in, everyone is asked to wear a mask and unfortunately the congregation is not singing yet,” said Reverend Crump.

Reverend Crump says even with the changes in place, it will be near normal. They will also be celebrating the Lord’s supper in a contactless way Thursday night. She says being able to celebrate Easter back in church is comforting.

“After a year of feeling like we are shut in and closed in and can’t do so many things to be reminded that there is so much that we can do because of the death and the resurrection of Christ,” Reverend Crump said.

Rabbi Bahar says no matter what holiday you celebrate, whether it’s Christmas, Chanukah, Easter, or Passover. It reminds us of the rhythms and seasons of life.

“This year all the more so the celebrating of Passover has reminded me that there is a season to everything and a purpose and for everything a purpose under heaven,” said Rabbi Bahar.

If you want to celebrate either holiday