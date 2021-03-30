Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 22-26

|
Restaurant Report Card: March 22-26
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 22 and Friday, March 26, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ / 1835 BBQ LLC
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2201
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Bibb County:
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved score from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
Econo Lodge & Suites (Food Service)
4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Ramada Macon West (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (Food Service)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Barberitos
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE E MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Teriyaki Japan
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
El Sombrero
4646 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Pruitt Health – Macon (Food Service)
2255 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Crawford County:
Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Hancock County:
Mr. G’s
499 OLD AUGUSTA ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
Houston County:
The Brunch Box
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
The Brunch Box – Mobile
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Hazards on the Green (Food Service)
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Jasper County:
Preaching Rock Dining Hall
603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Laurens County:
Sonic
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Little Caesar’s
2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Macon County:
Josie’s Restaurant
154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)
109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Monroe County:
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2021
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
Peach County:
L&E Farm Store (La Tiendita) – Food Service
720 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Sharks and Fish Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Putnam County:
Talmo Farms Venue (Food Service)
306 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2021
Sweet Kneads
103 CLACK CIR NE STE 1000 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2021
Taylor County:
Big Chic
32 MARION ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2021
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-22-2021
