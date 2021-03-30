Showers today, storms tomorrow with cold front

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain coverage today will be isolated as we await scattered showers and storms tomorrow.

TODAY.

Clouds will steadily build throughout the day on Tuesday. Isolated showers will begin by the early afternoon and will remain through the evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, a few showers will be possible as temperatures remain on the warm side in the low 60’s. Showers overnight will be light and isolated.

TOMORROW.

A cold front is going to sweep through the area bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Middle Georgia. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s under a partly cloudy sky. When the front moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening, the chance for a few strong storms will persist. We will keep a close eye on it.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We will dry out and cool off in a big way behind the cold front. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will struggle to make it into the lower 60’s. Plenty of unshine is expected. If you have planted flowers early, make sure to cover them up Thursday and Friday night as temperatures will plunge towards the freezing mark. We look to stay dry through at least the middle of next week.

