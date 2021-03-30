Tech Report: Some Apple experiencing glitches with certain apps, services

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

March 30, 2021

The FTC says it has permanently shut down mobile savings app beam under a settlement that must be approved by a federal judge.

Beam promised to pay interest as high as 7% on FDIC insured deposits with 24/7 access, but a CNBC investigation found many customers could not get their money out.

The tentative settlement, in which beam does not admit wrongdoing, includes full refunds and bars the company and its founder from operating a similar business in the future.

Some Apple users on Monday were reportedly experiencing glitches with certain apps and services, according to the company’s website.

The issues reportedly started to occur around 1 p.m. EST.

Some of the affected apps and services included the app store, iCloud mail, and iMessage, among others.

By 2:30 p.m. EST, the company’s status page indicated that the apps and services were back to normal.

Visa said it will allow the use of cryptocurrency USD coin to settle up transactions in its payment network.

It has launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform crypto.com, and the company said it plans to offer the option to more partners later this year.

Visa’s move negates the need to convert digital coins into traditional money in order for the transaction to be settled.

There’s a newly discovered malicious app that pretends to update your phone but, in reality, is just a giant spyware application that can steal pretty much all your data while also monitoring your movements and online search history.

It’s called system update and so far, it only applies to Android phones but it’s not on the Google Play store, only through a third-party app.

It promises to help you keep your device up to date but, instead, sends all your information back to a command & control server.