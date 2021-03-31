Big cool down on the way

|
Listen to the content of this post:
A cold front is quickly moving its way towards Middle Georgia this evening, behind heavy rain and storms.
Despite the fact that there was only one severe thunderstorm warning we actually had some considerable damage in areas of Houston, Dodge, and mainly Laurens County.
Much cooler air will be filtering into Middle Georgia overnight dropping our temperatures to the 40’s by tomorrow morning.
Highs tomorrow will be limited to the 50’s with winds gusting up 30 mph especially during the morning, so be sure to bundle up as you are heading out.
As we head into the end of the week and weekend our lows will be dropping to the low 30’s with a few spots dropping into the upper 20’s.
A Freeze Watch has been issued for Monroe and Jones counties for Friday morning.
Be sure to protect any sensitive plants for the next couple of mornings.
High pressure will be keeping us clear and sunny through the weekend.
With the sunshine and the area of high pressure shifting a bit, we will finally start to warm up by Saturday and Sunday.
Easter Sunday should be really nice, and a nice way to usher us into a warm trend for next week.