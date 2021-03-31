COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

|
Vigil Honors Veterans Killed By Virus
Family and staff honor 77 lives lost at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home one year ago.
(AP) — A new report says U.S. deaths last year topped 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll. That includes about 375,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Wednesday. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020, after heart disease and cancer.
Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.
The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people. In a separate report, the CDC said its review of death certificates confirms the accuracy of the death count for COVID-19.
