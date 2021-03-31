COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

(AP) — A new report says U.S. deaths last year topped 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll. That includes about 375,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vigil Honors Veterans Killed By Virus

Family and staff honor 77 lives lost at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home one year ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Wednesday. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020, after heart disease and cancer.

Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people. In a separate report, the CDC said its review of death certificates confirms the accuracy of the death count for COVID-19.