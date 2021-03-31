UPDATE (Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/31/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 852,395 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1873 10091.05 63 170
Atkinson 767 9207.68 16 113
Bacon 1259 11039.99 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3784 8517.15 109 310
Banks 1595 7982.18 33 183
Barrow 8391 9713.72 126 578
Bartow 10847 9792.27 200 778
Ben Hill 1480 8891.56 58 150
Berrien 1039 5390.12 29 70
Bibb 13091 8604.01 385 1705
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 898 4676.6 30 68
Brooks 929 5907.04 36 85
Bryan 2610 6668.88 33 170
Bulloch 5154 6485.71 62 210
Burke 1720 7698.51 35 146
Butts 2108 8373.72 72 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3136 5815.59 27 127
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7229 6018.2 129 303
Catoosa 5376 7817.25 61 240
Charlton 1043 7871.1 23 61
Chatham 19485 6668.93 392 1557
Chattahoochee 2924 27202.53 12 27
Chattooga 2174 8778.16 60 168
Cherokee 21578 8093.26 286 1199
Clarke 12432 9579.36 128 480
Clay 182 6374.78 3 10
Clayton 22342 7329.14 410 1288
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 58198 7361.36 913 2974
Coffee 4198 9753.26 132 639
Colquitt 3458 7617.91 73 239
Columbia 10750 6776.73 156 457
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8398 5524.96 180 310
Crawford 518 4236.18 15 67
Crisp 1403 6294.58 51 158
Dade 1167 7220.64 10 58
Dawson 2629 9729.47 38 234
Decatur 2108 8008.51 54 140
DeKalb 55107 6947.83 871 4328
Dodge 1073 5263.67 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5389 5994.1 271 985
Douglas 11434 7527.02 166 805
Early 1000 9856.1 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3666 5725.8 62 233
Elbert 1512 7981 53 125
Emanuel 1713 7558.24 51 122
Evans 747 6989.8 17 72
Fannin 2050 7788.75 54 168
Fayette 6415 5457.53 141 242
Floyd 9782 9790.22 174 848
Forsyth 17148 6791.1 166 915
Franklin 2303 9871.83 41 149
Fulton 78422 7134.58 1187 4544
Gilmer 2428 7728.3 70 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6455 7501.71 149 435
Gordon 6359 10954.54 98 319
Grady 1506 6136.92 45 171
Greene 1470 7853.82 52 132
Gwinnett 83483 8596.35 997 5224
Habersham 4586 10013.1 143 463
Hall 24425 11836.74 415 2297
Hancock 823 10045.16 59 101
Haralson 1674 5448.86 34 70
Harris 2112 6084.35 53 153
Hart 1684 6450.38 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 40
Henry 18259 7612.17 270 553
Houston 9745 6205.46 184 698
Irwin 673 7134.53 18 81
Jackson 8314 11129.85 131 484
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 60
Jeff Davis 1271 8390.55 37 97
Jefferson 1553 10141.71 58 150
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 779 8063.35 41 96
Jones 1550 5421.29 52 151
Lamar 1293 6683.21 43 111
Lanier 488 4714.52 9 27
Laurens 3639 7694.1 141 343
Lee 1568 5231.72 50 179
Liberty 3113 5028.75 59 211
Lincoln 498 6129.23 24 50
Long 636 3193.57 10 46
Lowndes 7573 6424.44 132 358
Lumpkin 2715 8032.07 61 275
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2678 8874.31 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1615 7477.89 39 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1470 6993.34 66 128
Miller 658 11415.68 8 34
Mitchell 1497 6787.27 73 227
Monroe 1828 6592.85 85 184
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1165 6087.37 22 81
Murray 4012 9964.98 74 231
Muscogee 13658 7127.43 370 1080
Newton 7180 6390.52 204 617
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23811 0 444 1220
Oconee 2963 7099.22 62 125
Oglethorpe 1164 7637.8 27 72
Paulding 10366 6007.81 158 364
Peach 1802 6582.65 46 207
Pickens 2443 7286.01 58 198
Pierce 1214 6211.31 43 129
Pike 1023 5424.18 24 67
Polk 3869 8897.93 77 364
Pulaski 601 5517.3 32 54
Putnam 1739 7946.08 54 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1468 8642.41 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19187 9487.24 388 1274
Rockdale 5775 6081.51 143 836
Schley 205 3886.26 4 20
Screven 798 5741.01 20 64
Seminole 729 8955.77 17 65
Spalding 3859 5583.85 147 408
Stephens 2929 11125.04 75 251
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1783 6064.83 89 261
Talbot 377 6122.12 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1822 7170.12 42 116
Taylor 498 6257.85 22 70
Telfair 706 4512.91 43 66
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3488 7850.37 112 341
Tift 3394 8312.52 94 411
Toombs 2856 10584.44 94 171
Towns 1057 8783.45 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5776 8202.91 176 481
Turner 594 7355.13 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 36 98
Union 1990 7854.75 65 202
Unknown 2510 0 11 43
Upson 1765 6716.9 103 170
Walker 6215 8928.31 77 266
Walton 7805 8145.99 226 480
Ware 2935 8186.2 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 55 108
Wayne 2657 8864.35 73 260
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2912 9169.34 64 283
Whitfield 14557 13907.25 223 723
Wilcox 472 5369.74 28 71
Wilkes 666 6650.69 19 71
Wilkinson 723 8106.29 27 117
Worth 1166 5788.9 59 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,291,638 (7,794,492 reported molecular tests; 497,146 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 852,395 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,810 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,607 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

