Governor Kemp signs new COVID-19 Executive Orders

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp signed three Executive Orders today, relating to COVID-19.

The first, Executive Order 03.31.21.01, extends the Public Health State of Emergency through April 30.

The second, Executive Order 03.31.21.02, extends the current COVID-19 guidance in Georgia until April 7, with an added provision allowing state agency employees to get a COVID vaccine without using sick or annual leave.

The third order, Executive Order 03.31.21.03, will roll back many of the current COVID-19 restrictions in place April 8.

The Governor’s Executive Orders are available to read here. More details on all three Executive Orders are below:

Executive Order 03.31.21.01

Extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021

Executive Order 03.31.21.02

Extends current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021
Provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021
Eliminates the Gatherings ban
Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements
Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)
Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions

 