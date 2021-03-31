|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Water Ice — no stranger to Middle Georgia — now has a new storefront at the Shoppes at River Crossing.
The owners of the eatery, which has been in the area for four years, decided to open a storefront a while back. However, the pandemic delayed the opening by a year.
The store offers their famous Philadelphia-based icy treat, signature lemonades, waffles, and more. Owner Andre Roberts told us what the new store’s opening means to him.
“It feels really good we put a lot of work and effort into it, and we have great supporters and family that supported us,” Roberts said. “So we’re happy to be here.”
Information about the Grand Opening
- The Grand Opening happens on April 3 starting at 12 p.m.
- Social distancing required
- Outside music and gift giveaways
- The store will offer water ice inside of pineapples as well