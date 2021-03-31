Tech Report: More Americans buying pet food, merchandise online

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

March 31, 2021

Apple announced on Tuesday that its annual developers’ conference will begin on June 7.

Like last year, it’ll be online-only due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

WWDC, as the event is known, is where Apple typically unveils its new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software.

Chipotle is giving away a stash of burritos and a fractional amount of bitcoin.

The Mexican food chain announced on Tuesday it plans to give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in bitcoin to coincide with another April 1 holiday: National Burrito Day.

For those who like a mix of the old and the new, Aurus gold is bringing digital coins to gold and silver.

CEO Guido van Stijn says a new listing on the cryptocurrency exchange CEX could allow people to benefit from the increasing value of precious metals.

Aurus’s technology could also make it possible for refineries, distributors, and vaults to autonomously Tokenize precious metals.

More Americans are buying pet food and merchandise online.

The online seller of pet food and supplies saw net sales top $2 billion for the first time, climbing nearly 51% from a year ago.

It also added millions of new customers as pet adoption soared during the pandemic.