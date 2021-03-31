|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— There is a lot controversy with Senate Bill 202. That’s not the case though with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenspereger, who’s in favor of the bill.
It was signed by Governor Brian Kemp last week, and many have disputed parts of the bill.
According to Raffesperger, the bill will create secure voting for all.
He spoke to 41NBC about the bill:
- It will require unique identifiers like a drivers license and your birth date
- Early voting will be expanded
- Counties must ensure lines are less than an hour long
Although the bill will strip his office of some power, he says he’s all for it.
“I think people understand if nothing else after this last election cycle, I will continue to protect democracy, I will make sure we have the appropriate boundaries that provide the appropriate accessibility and security that will run honest and fair elections here in Georgia,” says Raffensperger.
He says the goal is to make sure elections are safe.