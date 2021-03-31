Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Jon Ossoff toured Heritage Elementary Wednesday afternoon. He made a big announcement regarding the American Rescue Plan.

“We can announce today that this legislation will provide for Macon-Bibb county public schools just about 106 million dollars,” Senator Ossoff announced.

Dr. Curtis Jones

The money will support the school system in reopening safely. Macon-Bibb County Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones says they are already making plans on how to use the funding.

Jones says public education receiving this amount of money demonstrates the Biden administration and delegations commitment to the support educators need.

“I think they’ve heard teachers say they’ve been struggling for years. The pandemic made it worse, we are seeing larger achievement gaps now between students,” Dr. Jones said. “This gives us an opportunity to say we’re going to make it a priority.”

Darryl Morton

Darryl Morton — president of the Macon-Bibb County School Board — calls the money “transformative”. The board members plan to dedicate 20 percent of the funds to aid with learning loss.

Morton also says it provides a chance for the community to move forward.

“It’s really important for us as a school system to spend that money wisely in a way that has the biggest impact and is the most sustainable,” Morton said. “And we gladly accept that responsibility.”

Senator Jon Ossoff

According to Senator Ossoff, the school district has flexibility in how to use the funding. He says they want schools to reopen swiftly, but safely too.

“What I feel passionate about, and I know the whole team here feels so passionate about, is that we really owe it to these kids to make the investment in their futures that is required so that they can fulfill their dreams,” Senator Ossoff said.

Senator Ossoff urges people to continue following the CDC Guidelines of wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds. He also encourages Georgians over the age of 16 to get vaccines as soon as possible.