|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Raphael Warnock visited seven locations throughout Georgia, talking to farmers and producers.
The U.S. Senator addressed a number of issues and will take those concerns to Washington. Senator Warnock serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.
“There is no more important part of our economic viability as a state than the agriculture sector,” said Warnock.
In his efforts to better serve the farming sector, Warnock lobbied to get on the agriculture committee.
Warnock stopped at Fort Valley State University — one of Georgia’s only 1890 land grant institutions. The university supports research in agriculture.
Congressman Sanford Bishop attended the event and says he looks forward to working with Warnock.
They also discussed the American Rescue Plan and its impact on Georgia farmers. Warnock says it will aid in addressing supply chain issues during the pandemic.
Let us know what you think
Follow Lizbeth Gutierrez on Facebook and Twitter. Also, follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.