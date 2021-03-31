Strong storms likely today as cold front moves through

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Big changes are on the way for Middle Georgia as a cold front will move through later in the day on Wednesday.

TODAY.

Under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s. Ahead of a cold front we will be dealing with strong to potentially severe storms. The time frame for any strong storms looks to be from 4 pm – 10 pm. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and brief spin up tornadoes are storm threats we will be watching for. Behind the front, temperatures will fall quickly overnight into the middle 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine is back in full force for the first day of April! Daytime high temperatures will be much cooler with some areas struggling to make it out of the 50’s. Overnight lows will fall near the freezing mark so make sure to bring in any sensitive plants you have already sat out.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We’re entering a stretch of really nice weather to start the month of April. Easter weekend looks perfect with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. We will stay dry through at least the middle of next week with temperatures climbing back into the 80’s by Tuesday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).