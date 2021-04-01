Woman injured after someone shot inside a home in Macon

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies are tying to figure out who shot at a home in Macon Wednesday night and injured a woman inside.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was inside her home in the 2400 block of Treadway Drive with her family around 5:40 p.m. when they heard several shots. Deputies say the woman was shot in the hand and leg. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Deputies say the suspect fired shots from a white car. Deputies say the woman’s son, 27-year-old Davontae Stubbs, fired shots back at the car. Those gunshots hit two other homes in the neighborhood, but no one inside those houses were hurt.
Stubbs is charged with four counts of reckless conduct.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up