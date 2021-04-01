Staying cold Friday, warmer this weekend

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Rain moved out last night, but cold and windy conditions have settled in in their place.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Middle Georgia through Friday morning, for the potential of temperatures dropping below freezing for several hours.
Temperatures this cold could kill crops or damage sensitive vegetation so be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants.
Sunshine and high pressure will be sticking around for Easter weekend as temps begin their slow warm up.
By Easter Sunday highs return to the 70’s with a further warm up into the 80’s by the middle of next week.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up