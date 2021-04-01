Staying cold Friday, warmer this weekend

Rain moved out last night, but cold and windy conditions have settled in in their place.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Middle Georgia through Friday morning, for the potential of temperatures dropping below freezing for several hours.

Temperatures this cold could kill crops or damage sensitive vegetation so be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants.

Sunshine and high pressure will be sticking around for Easter weekend as temps begin their slow warm up.

By Easter Sunday highs return to the 70’s with a further warm up into the 80’s by the middle of next week.

