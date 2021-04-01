Baldwin County getting first ever splash pad

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Construction on a splash pad in Baldwin County will finish by June 15, 2021.

It offers the following features:

  • spray nozzle coming out of the ground
  • shower attachments

It will also be handy-cap accessible to keep children safe.

Director of the Baldwin County Learning Center Lori Smith said, “Our young children don’t get a lot of experience with water. There’s not a pool and there are not some smaller bodies of water. So they’re going to have the opportunity to learn about water safety, a lot of science concepts that you learn with water.”

New splash pad location

The new splash pad is located at the Early Learning Center on 100 N ABC St. in Milledgeville.

 