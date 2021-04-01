Georgia College art students create watercolor prints for students in Cameroon

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College art students are sending watercolor prints to Cameroon, hoping to impact the lives of the children known to share one box of crayons.
Georgia College participated in the Memory Project — a non-profit organization aimed at exchanging artwork with students worldwide.
The students received a digital image from a child in Cameroon. Then they created a unique interpretation of it.
“It’s really just been a great eye-opening project, and it was fun too,” said Laurie Gentry, a senior art student at the college.
Gentry said she wanted the child to know her thoughts about her through the artwork.
“From our students, and even myself, we find a real sense of community. Also, [it allows me to] form a better understanding of how art impacts lives,” said Matt Forrest, associate professor of art.
This marks the second time the college participated in the project. Forrest says they look forward to participating next year.
