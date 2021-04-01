UPDATE (Thursday, April 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
30109
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 04/01/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 853,273 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1879 10123.38 63 170
Atkinson 767 9207.68 16 113
Bacon 1261 11057.52 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3786 8521.65 109 312
Banks 1596 7987.19 33 183
Barrow 8401 9725.29 126 580
Bartow 10867 9810.33 201 781
Ben Hill 1480 8891.56 58 151
Berrien 1042 5405.69 29 70
Bibb 13098 8608.61 386 1709
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 899 4681.8 30 68
Brooks 930 5913.4 36 85
Bryan 2611 6671.44 33 170
Bulloch 5156 6488.23 62 210
Burke 1723 7711.93 35 146
Butts 2115 8401.53 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3140 5823.01 27 127
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7241 6028.19 129 303
Catoosa 5385 7830.34 61 241
Charlton 1044 7878.65 23 61
Chatham 19506 6676.11 394 1558
Chattahoochee 2965 27583.96 12 27
Chattooga 2174 8778.16 60 168
Cherokee 21619 8108.64 287 1201
Clarke 12436 9582.44 128 480
Clay 182 6374.78 3 10
Clayton 22371 7338.65 410 1288
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 58278 7371.48 914 2977
Coffee 4199 9755.59 132 639
Colquitt 3466 7635.54 73 241
Columbia 10764 6785.56 157 457
Cook 1152 6606.64 36 106
Coweta 8409 5532.2 181 314
Crawford 519 4244.36 16 67
Crisp 1404 6299.07 51 158
Dade 1167 7220.64 10 58
Dawson 2634 9747.97 39 234
Decatur 2106 8000.91 54 140
DeKalb 55219 6961.95 873 4332
Dodge 1073 5263.67 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5391 5996.33 272 989
Douglas 11450 7537.56 169 807
Early 1000 9856.1 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3666 5725.8 62 233
Elbert 1512 7981 54 126
Emanuel 1713 7558.24 51 122
Evans 747 6989.8 17 72
Fannin 2054 7803.95 54 168
Fayette 6423 5464.34 142 244
Floyd 9790 9798.23 175 849
Forsyth 17168 6799.02 167 916
Franklin 2303 9871.83 41 149
Fulton 78562 7147.32 1193 4552
Gilmer 2422 7709.2 69 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6460 7507.52 149 435
Gordon 6369 10971.77 99 320
Grady 1507 6140.99 45 171
Greene 1469 7848.48 52 132
Gwinnett 83585 8606.85 1004 5231
Habersham 4588 10017.47 144 464
Hall 24443 11845.47 416 2299
Hancock 823 10045.16 59 101
Haralson 1676 5455.37 34 71
Harris 2113 6087.23 54 153
Hart 1684 6450.38 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 40
Henry 18283 7622.17 272 557
Houston 9758 6213.74 185 701
Irwin 674 7145.13 18 81
Jackson 8319 11136.55 131 484
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 61
Jeff Davis 1275 8416.95 37 97
Jefferson 1556 10161.3 58 150
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 779 8063.35 41 96
Jones 1553 5431.78 52 151
Lamar 1294 6688.38 44 111
Lanier 488 4714.52 9 27
Laurens 3641 7698.33 141 343
Lee 1568 5231.72 50 179
Liberty 3117 5035.22 59 211
Lincoln 499 6141.54 24 50
Long 638 3203.62 10 46
Lowndes 7582 6432.07 136 359
Lumpkin 2718 8040.94 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2680 8880.94 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1620 7501.04 39 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1473 7007.61 67 128
Miller 659 11433.03 8 38
Mitchell 1498 6791.8 73 227
Monroe 1830 6600.06 85 184
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1167 6097.82 22 81
Murray 4025 9997.27 74 232
Muscogee 13680 7138.91 370 1081
Newton 7191 6400.31 207 618
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 0 445 1222
Oconee 2964 7101.61 62 125
Oglethorpe 1165 7644.36 27 72
Paulding 10372 6011.29 160 367
Peach 1801 6579 47 209
Pickens 2448 7300.92 58 198
Pierce 1215 6216.42 43 129
Pike 1024 5429.48 24 67
Polk 3870 8900.23 77 365
Pulaski 602 5526.48 32 54
Putnam 1739 7946.08 54 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1471 8660.07 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19207 9497.13 389 1276
Rockdale 5778 6084.67 144 836
Schley 207 3924.17 4 20
Screven 798 5741.01 20 64
Seminole 731 8980.34 17 65
Spalding 3861 5586.75 147 410
Stephens 2932 11136.43 75 251
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1783 6064.83 89 261
Talbot 377 6122.12 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1824 7177.99 42 116
Taylor 501 6295.55 22 70
Telfair 707 4519.3 43 67
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3487 7848.12 112 341
Tift 3396 8317.41 94 411
Toombs 2858 10591.85 94 171
Towns 1057 8783.45 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5780 8208.59 176 481
Turner 594 7355.13 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 97
Union 1990 7854.75 65 203
Unknown 2462 0 11 44
Upson 1768 6728.32 104 170
Walker 6225 8942.68 77 266
Walton 7811 8152.25 226 480
Ware 2941 8202.94 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1599 7876.07 56 109
Wayne 2662 8881.03 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2911 9166.19 64 284
Whitfield 14572 13921.58 223 726
Wilcox 472 5369.74 28 71
Wilkes 666 6650.69 19 71
Wilkinson 723 8106.29 27 117
Worth 1166 5788.9 59 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,311,131 (7,813,517 reported molecular tests; 497,614 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 853,273 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,908 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,664 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleDollar General burglary suspect caught with 29 packs of cigarettes
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!