Peach County Sheriff’s deputies searching for 58-year-old missing man

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing person.
Deputies identified the missing man as 58-year-old Lewis Jackson.
Authorities say that Jackson has been missing since March 12. He was last seen on Highway 41 in Peach County.
Lewis Jackson description
- Stands around 6 foot 1
- Weighs around 190 lbs
Authorities say that Jackson rides a green bicycle around Peach and Houston Counties doing odd jobs.
If you know the whereabouts of Lewis Jackson, call Investigator Brian Stewart at 478-825-8269.