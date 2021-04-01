Peach County Sheriff’s deputies searching for 58-year-old missing man

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing person. 

Deputies identified the missing man as 58-year-old Lewis Jackson. 

Authorities say that Jackson has been missing since March 12. He was last seen on Highway 41 in Peach County.

Lewis Jackson description

  • Stands around 6 foot 1
  • Weighs around 190 lbs

Authorities say that Jackson rides a green bicycle around Peach and Houston Counties doing odd jobs.

If you know the whereabouts of Lewis Jackson, call Investigator Brian Stewart at 478-825-8269.