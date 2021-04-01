Perry man arrested for shooting, leaving 2 injured

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry police officers are investigating a shooting that left two men injured and in the hospital. This is according to a news release from the Perry Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tyran D. Lee, of Perry.

Officers say around 1 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Lane Perry regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two gunshot victims.

According to the news release, the victims were a 20-year-old and a 23-year-old — both from Warner Robins.

The 20-year-old had been shot three times and the 23-year-old had been shot once. EMS took both victims to Atrium Navicent Health for treatment, according to the news release.

Tyran D. Lee charges

Officers took Lee to the Houston County Detention Center. They charged him with two (2) counts of aggravated assault.

If you have any information about this incident, call detective Q Gilliam at 478-988-2834 or Captain Heath Dykes at 478-988-2822.