Sunny, cooler weather expected for end of week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Behind our cold front temperatures will run well below average for at least the next couple of days.

TODAY.

Sunshine is back this afternoon as temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below our average of 73° for this time of year. It’s going to be a breezy day as well with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. Under a clear sky tonight temperatures will fall quickly towards the freezing mark by daybreak tomorrow morning. Factoring in a strong wind it will feel like the 20’s. I hope you didn’t put away the winter coat just yet!

TOMORROW.

Temperatures tomorrow will climb to near 60° again as high pressure builds in from the west and keeps us sunny and dry. Friday night plans will be on the cool side again with overnight lows forecast back in the low 30’s.

EASTER WEEKEND.

We could not ask for a better Easter weekend forecast. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 60’s before the low 70’s return on Sunday. Dry weather is expected through the weekend as well!

