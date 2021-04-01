Tech Report: Sony Music acquires singer Paul Simon’s song catalog

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

April 1, 2021

Ford is scheduling more downtime at several U.S. factories, including its two major truck plants.

This is due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

The company said Wednesday that it would halt production for two weeks in April at its truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and take a week of downtime on the truck side of its Kansas City assembly plant.

The Kansas City and Dearborn plants make the popular F-150 pickup truck.

*****

Microsoft will deliver to the U.S. Army more than 120,000 devices based on its hololens augmented reality headset.

The entire contract is worth nearly $22 billion and will be intact for 10 years.

The contract comes a year and a half after Microsoft won a cloud contract from the Pentagon that could be worth up to $10 billion.

*****

A new Mendix survey shows 78% of U.S. manufacturing workers want to help with digital transformation.

Fewer than 20% are happy with the digital skills they possess and say they’re not receiving much support

Nearly 9 out of 10 said they want to learn how to use low-code software development, while only 3% currently use low-code in their jobs.

*****

And Sony Music has acquired singer Paul Simon’s song catalog.

Paul Simon, previously a member of the music duo Simon & Garfunkel, has released iconic songs over the years including “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “You Can Call Me Al.”

Simon will be joining other musicians that are under Sony Music including the Beatles, Carole King, Queen, and Michael Jackson.