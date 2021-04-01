TSA screens more than 1M passengers per day for 19 days in row

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

April 1, 2021

The March jobs report comes out tomorrow but here’s the weird thing—markets are closed tomorrow to honor the Good Friday holiday

It’s rare for markets to be closed when such a big report is out.

Anyway, ramped-up vaccinations and the start of the latest stimulus check rollout helped boost consumer spending and hiring. Consensus economists are looking for 630,000 jobs to come back in March — or the most since October —with an unemployment rate falling to a more than one-year low of 6 percent.

*****

The TSA has screened more than 1 million passengers per day for 19 days in a row.

The numbers are still below 2019.

Meanwhile, Delta will stop blocking middle seats on May 1 amid growing vaccinations.

*****

The Dow slipped 85 points.

While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite climbed.

The S&P almost hit a record high close.

*****

Stocks posted a strong first quarter, but the pace of gains is likely to slow down, analysts say.

The S&P 500 rallied 5.8 percent for the first three months of the year.

The Dow and Nasdaq were also higher and interest rates rose 18 percent since January first.

*****

A new report says we should be putting more money into retirement.

PWC says 1 in 4 Americans have no retirement savings and those who are saving aren’t putting away enough to cover costs in retirement.