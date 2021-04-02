UPDATE (Friday, April 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 04/02/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 854,416 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1880 10128.76 63 170
Atkinson 770 9243.7 16 115
Bacon 1262 11066.29 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3791 8532.91 109 312
Banks 1599 8002.2 33 183
Barrow 8412 9738.03 126 581
Bartow 10887 9828.38 201 784
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1042 5405.69 29 70
Bibb 13112 8617.81 387 1713
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 899 4681.8 30 71
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2623 6702.1 33 170
Bulloch 5161 6494.52 62 210
Burke 1725 7720.88 35 146
Butts 2120 8421.39 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3143 5828.57 27 127
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7258 6042.34 129 303
Catoosa 5395 7844.88 61 242
Charlton 1044 7878.65 23 61
Chatham 19563 6695.62 394 1559
Chattahoochee 2995 27863.06 12 27
Chattooga 2176 8786.24 60 169
Cherokee 21668 8127.01 288 1205
Clarke 12447 9590.92 128 480
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22406 7350.13 414 1291
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 65
Cobb 58391 7385.77 915 2984
Coffee 4204 9767.2 133 641
Colquitt 3466 7635.54 74 241
Columbia 10775 6792.49 158 457
Cook 1153 6612.38 36 106
Coweta 8425 5542.73 181 316
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 67
Crisp 1405 6303.56 51 158
Dade 1174 7263.95 11 59
Dawson 2638 9762.78 39 234
Decatur 2108 8008.51 54 141
DeKalb 55319 6974.56 876 4338
Dodge 1074 5268.58 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5393 5998.55 274 990
Douglas 11468 7549.41 169 809
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3678 5744.54 62 234
Elbert 1512 7981 56 126
Emanuel 1713 7558.24 52 122
Evans 747 6989.8 17 72
Fannin 2061 7830.55 55 168
Fayette 6428 5468.59 142 245
Floyd 9801 9809.24 175 850
Forsyth 17201 6812.09 167 920
Franklin 2306 9884.69 41 149
Fulton 78688 7158.78 1201 4559
Gilmer 2425 7718.75 70 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6472 7521.47 149 435
Gordon 6376 10983.82 100 320
Grady 1507 6140.99 45 171
Greene 1469 7848.48 53 132
Gwinnett 83680 8616.63 1008 5239
Habersham 4589 10019.65 144 464
Hall 24469 11858.07 416 2302
Hancock 823 10045.16 59 101
Haralson 1678 5461.88 34 71
Harris 2113 6087.23 55 153
Hart 1684 6450.38 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 41
Henry 18318 7636.76 273 558
Houston 9771 6222.02 185 702
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8329 11149.93 133 486
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1275 8416.95 37 97
Jefferson 1556 10161.3 58 150
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 780 8073.7 41 96
Jones 1553 5431.78 52 151
Lamar 1292 6678.04 44 112
Lanier 488 4714.52 9 27
Laurens 3644 7704.67 141 345
Lee 1568 5231.72 50 179
Liberty 3153 5093.37 59 211
Lincoln 500 6153.85 24 50
Long 640 3213.66 10 46
Lowndes 7587 6436.32 136 360
Lumpkin 2720 8046.86 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2682 8887.56 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1622 7510.3 39 150
McIntosh 669 4592.57 14 53
Meriwether 1475 7017.13 68 128
Miller 659 11433.03 8 38
Mitchell 1500 6800.87 73 227
Monroe 1835 6618.1 85 184
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1170 6113.49 22 81
Murray 4034 10019.62 74 232
Muscogee 13711 7155.08 374 1083
Newton 7196 6404.76 208 620
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23627 0 446 1223
Oconee 2968 7111.2 62 125
Oglethorpe 1166 7650.92 27 73
Paulding 10384 6018.24 161 370
Peach 1804 6589.95 49 209
Pickens 2451 7309.87 58 198
Pierce 1216 6221.54 43 129
Pike 1026 5440.08 24 67
Polk 3872 8904.83 77 365
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1740 7950.65 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1473 8671.85 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19227 9507.02 389 1277
Rockdale 5786 6093.09 145 839
Schley 207 3924.17 4 21
Screven 800 5755.4 20 64
Seminole 732 8992.63 17 65
Spalding 3870 5599.77 149 411
Stephens 2933 11140.23 76 252
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1784 6068.23 91 261
Talbot 378 6138.36 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1827 7189.8 42 116
Taylor 502 6308.12 22 70
Telfair 708 4525.7 43 68
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3490 7854.88 112 342
Tift 3397 8319.86 94 411
Toombs 2862 10606.68 94 171
Towns 1058 8791.76 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5792 8225.64 178 481
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 97
Union 1990 7854.75 65 203
Unknown 2435 0 11 44
Upson 1770 6735.93 104 170
Walker 6240 8964.23 77 267
Walton 7822 8163.73 227 481
Ware 2945 8214.1 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1594 7851.44 56 109
Wayne 2664 8887.7 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2919 9191.38 65 284
Whitfield 14582 13931.14 224 726
Wilcox 472 5369.74 29 71
Wilkes 666 6650.69 19 71
Wilkinson 723 8106.29 27 117
Worth 1167 5793.86 59 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,334,486 (7,836,444 reported molecular tests; 498,042 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 854,416 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,008 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,727 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

