Homebound people in 4 counties receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent has administered the Covid vaccine to ten homes and has scheduled 30 more appointments.
This comes after a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. They plan to vaccinate residents in four counties.
Counties participating
- Baldwin County
- Bibb County
- Monroe County
- Peach County
With vaccines expiring after two hours, Carol Babcock — Healthy Communities director — says the task proves challenging.
“Each bottle has five doses, once we puncture the bottle we only have two hours,” said Babcock.
Although limited to the number of people they can vaccinate in a day, Babcock says the vaccination team is happy to provide this to those people.
“We realize there are people that truly can’t get to the vaccine,” said Babcock.
Nurse Jessica Whittington says administering the vaccine gives the people hope.
“They have hope of being able to see their family and their grandkids,” said Whittington.
How to sign up
If you are homebound and want to schedule an appointment, call the Georgia Department of Public Health at (404)657-2700.