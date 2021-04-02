|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at a Macon apartment complex.
Authorities identify the gunshot victim as Kenneth Wendell Snead Jr., of Macon.
Investigators say deputies received a phone call from the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 11:51 a.m. Friday.
Authorities say someone shot Snead during a fight at Blossom Hill Estates Apartments in the 4000 block of Mercer University Drive.
No one reported any other injuries during this incident.
An ambulance took Snead to Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.
Robert James Ottman Jr. — Wanted for questioning
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are seeking 17-year-old Robert James Ottman Jr. for questioning.
If you know of Robert James Ottman Jr.’s whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.