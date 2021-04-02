Law firm honors Pastor Raines with Easter drive-thru dinner giveaway

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Forrest B. Johnson & Associates law firm wants to honor the memory of Pastor Bryant Wardell Raines. They recall his heavy involvement in the law firm and the community.
Raine passed from Covid-19. In his honor, the law firm will feed the hungry with an Easter drive-thru food giveaway. It will happen at the New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
They plan to gift 1000 boxes from Anderson’s Diner. The first 100 kids will receive an Easter basket.
“We just want to do our part, pick up where he left off, let the community know that even though he may not be here, we still want to honor his vision for his family and church,” said Attorney Leitra Maxwell.
The firm has placed no requirement on who can get a box. You only need to drive up and remain in your vehicle.
Location & Time
- New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church 4388 Robinson Road, Macon, GA 31204
- 11 a.m. until gone