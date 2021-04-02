Suspected driver involved in U.S. Capitol incident dead, shot by Capitol Police

Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP/NBC NEWS) — A car has rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to the driver being shot.

That’s according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday afternoon on condition of anonymity as the event was unfolding.

At least one officer was in serious condition.

NBC News citing law enforcement reports the suspected driver involved in the U.S. Capitol incident was a man and has died after being shot by Capitol Police.

The incident comes as the Washington region remains on edge months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings

U.S. Capitol Police posted earlier in the afternoon on Twitter: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.