UPDATE (Saturday, April 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
30282
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 855,186 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1881 10134.15 63 170
Atkinson 770 9243.7 16 115
Bacon 1263 11075.06 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3791 8532.91 109 312
Banks 1600 8007.21 33 183
Barrow 8417 9743.82 126 581
Bartow 10900 9840.12 201 784
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1043 5410.87 29 70
Bibb 13122 8624.38 389 1717
Bleckley 792 6169.19 33 46
Brantley 902 4697.43 30 71
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2629 6717.43 33 170
Bulloch 5164 6498.29 62 211
Burke 1728 7734.31 35 146
Butts 2126 8445.22 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3146 5834.14 27 127
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7263 6046.5 129 303
Catoosa 5406 7860.87 61 242
Charlton 1044 7878.65 23 61
Chatham 19585 6703.15 394 1561
Chattahoochee 2996 27872.36 12 27
Chattooga 2180 8802.39 60 170
Cherokee 21695 8137.14 288 1207
Clarke 12460 9600.94 129 480
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22441 7361.62 415 1292
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 65
Cobb 58468 7395.51 915 2989
Coffee 4206 9771.85 133 641
Colquitt 3466 7635.54 74 241
Columbia 10791 6802.58 158 457
Cook 1153 6612.38 36 106
Coweta 8434 5548.65 181 319
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 67
Crisp 1405 6303.56 52 158
Dade 1174 7263.95 11 60
Dawson 2642 9777.58 39 234
Decatur 2110 8016.11 54 141
DeKalb 55385 6982.88 878 4343
Dodge 1074 5268.58 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5402 6008.56 274 990
Douglas 11488 7562.57 169 811
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3682 5750.79 62 235
Elbert 1514 7991.55 56 126
Emanuel 1713 7558.24 52 122
Evans 748 6999.16 17 72
Fannin 2062 7834.35 55 168
Fayette 6437 5476.25 142 245
Floyd 9811 9819.25 175 851
Forsyth 17233 6824.76 167 922
Franklin 2309 9897.55 41 149
Fulton 78794 7168.43 1208 4567
Gilmer 2426 7721.93 70 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6476 7526.12 149 435
Gordon 6380 10990.71 100 322
Grady 1507 6140.99 46 171
Greene 1470 7853.82 53 132
Gwinnett 83755 8624.36 1008 5245
Habersham 4590 10021.83 144 464
Hall 24485 11865.82 416 2302
Hancock 825 10069.57 60 101
Haralson 1679 5465.14 34 71
Harris 2114 6090.11 55 153
Hart 1684 6450.38 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 41
Henry 18354 7651.77 274 559
Houston 9781 6228.39 185 702
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8335 11157.97 133 487
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1276 8423.55 37 97
Jefferson 1557 10167.83 58 151
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 781 8084.05 41 96
Jones 1556 5442.27 52 151
Lamar 1296 6698.71 44 112
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3645 7706.78 141 345
Lee 1569 5235.06 50 179
Liberty 3165 5112.76 59 211
Lincoln 501 6166.15 24 50
Long 642 3223.7 10 46
Lowndes 7590 6438.86 136 360
Lumpkin 2721 8049.82 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2684 8894.19 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1622 7510.3 39 150
McIntosh 672 4613.17 14 53
Meriwether 1476 7021.88 68 129
Miller 661 11467.73 8 38
Mitchell 1502 6809.94 73 228
Monroe 1839 6632.52 85 184
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1171 6118.72 22 82
Murray 4038 10029.56 74 232
Muscogee 13727 7163.43 374 1086
Newton 7203 6410.99 209 620
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23492 0 447 1222
Oconee 2972 7120.78 62 125
Oglethorpe 1166 7650.92 28 73
Paulding 10399 6026.94 161 373
Peach 1804 6589.95 49 209
Pickens 2454 7318.82 58 199
Pierce 1216 6221.54 43 129
Pike 1026 5440.08 24 68
Polk 3877 8916.33 77 365
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1740 7950.65 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1473 8671.85 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19277 9531.74 390 1277
Rockdale 5790 6097.3 145 841
Schley 207 3924.17 4 21
Screven 800 5755.4 20 64
Seminole 734 9017.2 17 65
Spalding 3875 5607 149 412
Stephens 2936 11151.63 76 252
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1785 6071.64 91 261
Talbot 378 6138.36 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1827 7189.8 42 116
Taylor 502 6308.12 22 70
Telfair 708 4525.7 43 68
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3494 7863.88 112 342
Tift 3397 8319.86 94 411
Toombs 2864 10614.09 94 171
Towns 1059 8800.07 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5797 8232.74 178 482
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 97
Union 1990 7854.75 65 203
Unknown 2418 0 11 43
Upson 1772 6743.54 104 170
Walker 6247 8974.29 77 267
Walton 7831 8173.13 227 481
Ware 2947 8219.67 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1594 7851.44 56 109
Wayne 2665 8891.04 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2923 9203.98 65 285
Whitfield 14594 13942.6 224 727
Wilcox 472 5369.74 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 19 71
Wilkinson 723 8106.29 27 117
Worth 1167 5793.86 59 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,354,337 (7,855,799 reported molecular tests; 498,538 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 855,186 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,073 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,748 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

