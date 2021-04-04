UPDATE (Sunday, April 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
30347
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 855,839 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1883 10144.93 63 170
Atkinson 770 9243.7 16 115
Bacon 1264 11083.83 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3791 8532.91 109 312
Banks 1600 8007.21 33 183
Barrow 8424 9751.92 126 581
Bartow 10910 9849.15 201 784
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1045 5421.25 29 71
Bibb 13126 8627.01 389 1717
Bleckley 793 6176.97 33 46
Brantley 902 4697.43 30 71
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2635 6732.76 33 170
Bulloch 5165 6499.55 62 211
Burke 1728 7734.31 35 146
Butts 2132 8469.06 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3147 5835.99 27 127
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7267 6049.83 129 303
Catoosa 5413 7871.05 61 242
Charlton 1044 7878.65 23 61
Chatham 19597 6707.26 394 1561
Chattahoochee 2996 27872.36 12 27
Chattooga 2180 8802.39 60 170
Cherokee 21709 8142.39 288 1208
Clarke 12474 9611.72 129 480
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22473 7372.11 415 1292
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 65
Cobb 58536 7404.11 915 2992
Coffee 4210 9781.14 133 641
Colquitt 3468 7639.94 74 241
Columbia 10799 6807.62 158 457
Cook 1153 6612.38 36 106
Coweta 8439 5551.94 181 319
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 67
Crisp 1405 6303.56 52 158
Dade 1174 7263.95 11 60
Dawson 2646 9792.38 39 234
Decatur 2111 8019.91 54 141
DeKalb 55451 6991.2 878 4347
Dodge 1074 5268.58 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5404 6010.79 274 990
Douglas 11498 7569.15 169 811
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3688 5760.16 62 235
Elbert 1514 7991.55 56 126
Emanuel 1714 7562.65 52 122
Evans 749 7008.52 17 72
Fannin 2064 7841.95 55 168
Fayette 6444 5482.2 142 245
Floyd 9816 9824.25 175 852
Forsyth 17251 6831.89 167 923
Franklin 2309 9897.55 41 149
Fulton 78883 7176.53 1208 4569
Gilmer 2428 7728.3 70 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6482 7533.09 149 435
Gordon 6383 10995.88 100 322
Grady 1507 6140.99 46 171
Greene 1470 7853.82 53 132
Gwinnett 83827 8631.77 1008 5247
Habersham 4594 10030.57 144 464
Hall 24504 11875.03 416 2302
Hancock 827 10093.98 60 102
Haralson 1682 5474.9 34 71
Harris 2115 6092.99 55 153
Hart 1686 6458.04 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 41
Henry 18375 7660.53 274 561
Houston 9783 6229.66 185 702
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8341 11166 133 487
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1278 8436.76 37 97
Jefferson 1557 10167.83 58 151
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 781 8084.05 41 96
Jones 1557 5445.77 52 151
Lamar 1297 6703.88 44 112
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3645 7706.78 141 345
Lee 1569 5235.06 50 179
Liberty 3172 5124.06 59 211
Lincoln 502 6178.46 24 50
Long 643 3228.72 10 46
Lowndes 7596 6443.95 136 360
Lumpkin 2721 8049.82 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2685 8897.5 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1623 7514.93 39 150
McIntosh 672 4613.17 14 53
Meriwether 1478 7031.4 68 129
Miller 666 11554.48 8 38
Mitchell 1502 6809.94 73 228
Monroe 1841 6639.74 85 184
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1172 6123.94 22 82
Murray 4043 10041.98 74 232
Muscogee 13742 7171.26 374 1086
Newton 7210 6417.22 209 620
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23420 0 447 1222
Oconee 2973 7123.18 62 125
Oglethorpe 1166 7650.92 28 73
Paulding 10416 6036.79 161 373
Peach 1805 6593.61 49 209
Pickens 2454 7318.82 58 200
Pierce 1216 6221.54 43 129
Pike 1028 5450.69 24 68
Polk 3885 8934.73 77 365
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1741 7955.22 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1474 8677.73 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19294 9540.15 391 1279
Rockdale 5793 6100.46 145 841
Schley 208 3943.13 4 21
Screven 802 5769.78 20 64
Seminole 734 9017.2 17 65
Spalding 3880 5614.24 149 412
Stephens 2937 11155.42 76 252
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1785 6071.64 91 261
Talbot 378 6138.36 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1827 7189.8 42 116
Taylor 503 6320.68 22 70
Telfair 708 4525.7 43 68
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3496 7868.38 112 342
Tift 3397 8319.86 94 411
Toombs 2866 10621.5 94 171
Towns 1059 8800.07 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5801 8238.42 178 482
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 97
Union 1992 7862.64 65 203
Unknown 2419 0 11 43
Upson 1772 6743.54 104 170
Walker 6256 8987.21 77 267
Walton 7841 8183.56 227 481
Ware 2948 8222.46 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1595 7856.37 56 109
Wayne 2666 8894.38 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2926 9213.43 65 285
Whitfield 14597 13945.47 224 727
Wilcox 472 5369.74 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 19 71
Wilkinson 724 8117.5 27 117
Worth 1167 5793.86 59 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,370,642 (7,871,368 reported molecular tests; 499,274 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 855,839 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,094 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,749 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMLB All-Star Game yanked from Georgia over voting law
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!