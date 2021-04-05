UPDATE: Laurens County man wanted for homicide outside of convenience store

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
UPDATE: The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to the murder of 41 year 41 year old William Darrisaw of Dublin.
Investigators are looking for 23 year old Quantavauis Darrisaw. They say he is 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. His last known address is 1531 Rockdale Drive in Dublin.
If you know where he is, call 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (478)272-1522.
ORGINIAL STORY:
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store in Dudley.
According to a Facebook post made by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Doug’s Convenience Store on Saturday about a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, deputies found 41 year old William Darrisaw, of Dublin, shot to death inside the car.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (478)272-1522.
