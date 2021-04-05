Man arrested after hitting, killing a teenager with his truck

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after hitting and killing a teenager with his truck.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 48 year old Jason Partin was driving on Knight Road around 12:30 Sunday morning when his truck hit a slight curve and crossed over into the other lane. The truck collided with a Ford F150 that was parked in front of a house.
Deputies say 18 year old Tyler Hart was standing outside the truck and two other men were sitting inside of it. Hart was pronounced dead on scene. The two men inside the truck were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say Partin was also taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center to be treated for injuries during the collision. Once released, Partin was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with first degree vehicular homicide.
The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator.