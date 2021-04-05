Staying warm, dry Tuesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
High pressure has been keeping skies clear and temps cool over the weekend, but as high pressure slips south, our forecast will be changing.
Highs tomorrow will be topping out in the low to mid 80’s with plenty of sunshine.
Through the day tomorrow and into Wednesday High pressure will be pushing south and allowing more moisture and warm air back into Middle Georgia.
As high pressure moves south, it will allow more clouds and our next chance of rain to move back in for later this week.
Thursday brings our next chance of showers and storms to Middle Georgia with highs cooling off a bit.
This will bring several waves of rainy, stormy weather to the southeast over the weekend.
Friday will bring the potential for some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms, but as far as severe storms, we don’t really know quite yet the timing or potential.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will be possible through the weekend.
Highs will continue to warm back to the 80’s for the end of the weekend with dry weather settling back in for the start of next week.