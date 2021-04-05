Farms open for strawberry season in Middle Georgia

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
43
Listen to the content of this post:

MUSCELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Strawberry season is here in Middle Georgia, as strawberries are finally ripe for the picking.

After two freezes over the weekend, farmers say they weren’t sure if the strawberries would make it. The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the first few days of April. Meteorologists encouraged farmers and gardeners to cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside at night.

When Dickey Farms heard about the warnings, they immediately pulled out large field-size blankets to cover the strawberries. Dickey Farms co-owner, Lee Dickey, says the freezing temperatures were not going to get in the way of his strawberries.

“We had really good weather for a little bit, and we usually get a late frost,” Dickey explained. “This was a little later than you’d hope for, but so far the berries look really good.”

Dickey Farms opened a second patch for strawberry pickers this year. It’s open seven days a week in Musella.

Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley is also open for picking strawberries.

Previous articleUnited Way launches new free drug card
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.