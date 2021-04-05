Farms open for strawberry season in Middle Georgia

|
MUSCELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Strawberry season is here in Middle Georgia, as strawberries are finally ripe for the picking.
After two freezes over the weekend, farmers say they weren’t sure if the strawberries would make it. The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the first few days of April. Meteorologists encouraged farmers and gardeners to cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside at night.
When Dickey Farms heard about the warnings, they immediately pulled out large field-size blankets to cover the strawberries. Dickey Farms co-owner, Lee Dickey, says the freezing temperatures were not going to get in the way of his strawberries.
“We had really good weather for a little bit, and we usually get a late frost,” Dickey explained. “This was a little later than you’d hope for, but so far the berries look really good.”
Dickey Farms opened a second patch for strawberry pickers this year. It’s open seven days a week in Musella.
Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley is also open for picking strawberries.