UPDATE (Monday, April 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 856,340 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1883 10144.93 63 170
Atkinson 770 9243.7 16 115
Bacon 1264 11083.83 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3794 8539.66 109 312
Banks 1601 8012.21 33 183
Barrow 8433 9762.34 126 581
Bartow 10922 9859.98 201 784
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1045 5421.25 29 71
Bibb 13130 8629.64 389 1717
Bleckley 793 6176.97 33 46
Brantley 903 4702.64 30 71
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2636 6735.31 33 170
Bulloch 5166 6500.81 62 211
Burke 1729 7738.79 35 146
Butts 2133 8473.03 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3150 5841.55 27 127
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7271 6053.16 129 303
Catoosa 5416 7875.41 61 242
Charlton 1044 7878.65 23 61
Chatham 19608 6711.02 394 1561
Chattahoochee 2996 27872.36 12 27
Chattooga 2184 8818.54 60 170
Cherokee 21733 8151.39 288 1209
Clarke 12480 9616.35 129 480
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22490 7377.69 415 1292
Clinch 719 10802.28 25 65
Cobb 58586 7410.43 915 2991
Coffee 4211 9783.47 133 641
Colquitt 3468 7639.94 74 241
Columbia 10802 6809.51 158 458
Cook 1153 6612.38 36 106
Coweta 8444 5555.23 181 319
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 67
Crisp 1405 6303.56 52 158
Dade 1174 7263.95 11 60
Dawson 2647 9796.08 39 234
Decatur 2111 8019.91 54 141
DeKalb 55552 7003.94 878 4348
Dodge 1074 5268.58 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5404 6010.79 274 990
Douglas 11502 7571.79 169 811
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3690 5763.28 62 235
Elbert 1515 7996.83 56 126
Emanuel 1714 7562.65 52 122
Evans 749 7008.52 17 72
Fannin 2067 7853.34 55 168
Fayette 6448 5485.61 142 245
Floyd 9821 9829.26 175 852
Forsyth 17266 6837.83 167 923
Franklin 2308 9893.27 41 149
Fulton 78946 7182.26 1208 4570
Gilmer 2428 7728.3 70 199
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6484 7535.42 149 435
Gordon 6388 11004.5 100 322
Grady 1507 6140.99 46 171
Greene 1472 7864.51 53 132
Gwinnett 83871 8636.3 1008 5248
Habersham 4597 10037.12 144 464
Hall 24517 11881.33 416 2302
Hancock 827 10093.98 60 102
Haralson 1684 5481.41 34 71
Harris 2115 6092.99 55 153
Hart 1687 6461.87 35 113
Heard 613 4955.54 15 41
Henry 18392 7667.61 274 561
Houston 9791 6234.76 185 702
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8344 11170.01 133 487
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1279 8443.36 37 97
Jefferson 1557 10167.83 58 151
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 781 8084.05 41 96
Jones 1558 5449.27 52 151
Lamar 1297 6703.88 44 112
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3647 7711.01 141 345
Lee 1571 5241.73 50 179
Liberty 3175 5128.91 59 211
Lincoln 504 6203.08 24 50
Long 643 3228.72 10 46
Lowndes 7602 6449.04 136 360
Lumpkin 2722 8052.78 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2686 8900.82 44 148
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1624 7519.56 39 150
McIntosh 672 4613.17 14 53
Meriwether 1481 7045.67 68 129
Miller 666 11554.48 8 38
Mitchell 1503 6814.47 73 228
Monroe 1843 6646.95 85 185
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1175 6139.62 22 82
Murray 4050 10059.36 74 234
Muscogee 13750 7175.44 374 1088
Newton 7217 6423.45 209 620
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23353 0 447 1220
Oconee 2975 7127.97 62 125
Oglethorpe 1167 7657.48 28 73
Paulding 10430 6044.91 161 373
Peach 1806 6597.26 49 209
Pickens 2455 7321.8 58 200
Pierce 1217 6226.66 43 129
Pike 1028 5450.69 24 68
Polk 3886 8937.03 77 365
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1742 7959.79 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1475 8683.62 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19298 9542.13 391 1279
Rockdale 5797 6104.68 145 841
Schley 208 3943.13 4 21
Screven 802 5769.78 20 66
Seminole 735 9029.48 17 65
Spalding 3883 5618.58 149 412
Stephens 2937 11155.42 76 252
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1786 6075.04 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1827 7189.8 42 116
Taylor 503 6320.68 22 70
Telfair 708 4525.7 43 68
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3496 7868.38 112 342
Tift 3399 8324.76 94 412
Toombs 2867 10625.21 94 171
Towns 1057 8783.45 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5806 8245.52 178 482
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 97
Union 1993 7866.59 65 203
Unknown 2420 0 11 43
Upson 1774 6751.15 104 170
Walker 6258 8990.09 77 267
Walton 7843 8185.65 227 481
Ware 2948 8222.46 144 347
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1592 7841.59 56 109
Wayne 2666 8894.38 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2926 9213.43 65 285
Whitfield 14603 13951.2 224 726
Wilcox 472 5369.74 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 19 71
Wilkinson 724 8117.5 27 117
Worth 1166 5788.9 59 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,382,149 (7,871,368 reported molecular tests; 499,980 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 856,340 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,103 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,749 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

