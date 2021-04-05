Gov. Kemp: Georgia Has Administered Over 4 Million Vaccine Doses

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As of Saturday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) vaccine dashboard reports the state has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Georgia crossed over the three million mark on Friday, March 19, meaning over one million doses of vaccine were administered in just 15 days. Currently, Georgia has administered 89% of total doses shipped to the state.

“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccine administration here in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is our key back to normal, and with all Georgians ages 16 and over now eligible to receive the shot we are well on our way as we head into spring and summer. I continue to ask all Georgians to follow best practices, public health guidance, and most importantly, schedule their vaccine appointment with a local provider or at one of our state-operated sites using MyVaccineGeorgia.com.”

Vaccine eligibility in Georgia is now open to everyone ages 16 and over. *Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.

Georgia’s vaccine dashboard and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available on the DPH website. Georgians can schedule an appointment at a state-operated mass vaccination site by visiting MyVaccineGeorgia.com.