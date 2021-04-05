Health organizations help get rural communities vaccinated

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — As mass vaccination sites open, people who live far from the sites don’t have access to the vaccine.
Many living in rural areas must travel far for the vaccine — some have no transportation to get to a site.
The South Central Health District is working to find ways to serve rural communities.
Melissa Brantley — public information officer with SCHD — says they reached out to the agency on aging. They will get the vaccine to homebound patients.
SCHD also plans to partner with CORE to help take the vaccine to underserved communities. The organization will take mobile vaccination sites to their 10 counties.
“We’ll also go into local businesses and vaccinate on-site — in order to provide multiple opportunities for people to get vaccinated,” said Brantley.
Atrium Health Navicent also plans to break vaccination barriers in rural communities. They recently opened up two new vaccination sites in Peach and Baldwin County.
Dr. Sandy Duke says the sites have been a success so far.
“We continue to look for ways that we can have the greatest impact,” said Duke.
How to schedule an appointment
- South Central Health District call (478)275-6570
- Atrium Health Navicent call (478)633-7233 or visit http://www.covidsafeGA.org