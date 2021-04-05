|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The FamilyWize card has now merged into SingleCare, one of the nation’s largest prescription drug card.
George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, says the partnership will help those who struggled during the pandemic.
“Hopefully this card will continue to help people afford their prescription,” said McCanless.
Benefits to the card:
- 40 most-purchased prescription medications at $10 or less
- Members get an extra $5 in bonus just for signing up
- Free for everyone-similar to a coupon
- Reduces cost
- No registration or eligibility requirements
- Covers FDA approved prescription medications
- Saves up to 80% on prescriptions
- Accepted at major chain pharmacies nationwide
If you are interested in receiving the card you can access it here: https://www.unitedwaycg.org/signglecare