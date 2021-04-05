Warm and dry to start new work week

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure will hang on for one final day as temperatures climb towards the 80’s.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s with a few of our friends likely seeing the 80’s as well. A clear sky is in store overnight as we will watch temperatures fall into the middle 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine returns in full force tomorrow as temperatures soar into the low and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will continue to climb as well as overnight lows are forecast to fall to around 50°.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A few clouds will push in by Wednesday but we will continue to be dry. That will change Thursday as rain is back in the forecast. Isolated showers on Thursday will become more numerous on Friday. Expect a wet end to the week to continue into the weekend as well.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).