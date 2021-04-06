Dry, warm Wednesday before rain returns

|
We have seen some dry weather over the weekend and to start this week, but changes are on the way for the end of the week.
Tomorrow brings another warm, dry day to Middle Georgia, so enjoy it while we are still seeing the sunshine.
Highs will be topping out in the mid 80’s Wednesday before cooling a bit through the rest of the week.
A cold front will be approaching the area on Thursday afternoon/evening bringing our next chance for rain and storms.
Right now the severe threat seems pretty low, but we will be keeping an eye on it.
Friday another round of showers will be likely, mainly during the afternoon and once again the severe threat will be relatively low.
A more organized system will push through the area on Saturday, bringing with it a better chance of a few strong storms embedded.
Overall we can expect a pretty rainy weekend, with a break finally coming to the area on Sunday.
Rain totals in Middle Georgia will range from 1-1.5″ between now and Monday.
Sunday into Monday will bring a brief break from the rain, before another system pushes into Middle Georgia on Tuesday.