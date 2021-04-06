Firehouse Subs hosting hiring fair

Lizbeth Gutierrez
Firehouse Subs restaurants hiring day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Nine Firehouse Subs restaurants in Macon are hosting a hiring fair to fill various positions.

The three-day event welcomes anyone interested in a career with the company to on-site interviews.

Drew Carter, owner and operator of four locations in Macon says, he started his career with Firehouse Subs at 15 years-old.

He stayed with the company and moved up over the years. Carter says their main goal is to attract hard workers.

“We want to reach some potential applicants that we might not reach through traditional outlets,” said Carter.

Three day hiring event dates & time:
  • April 6th- April 8th
  • 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

 

