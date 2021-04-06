UPDATE (Tuesday, April 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 857,307 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1883 10144.93 63 170
Atkinson 771 9255.7 16 115
Bacon 1265 11092.6 28 81
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3796 8544.16 109 312
Banks 1602 8017.22 33 183
Barrow 8440 9770.44 126 582
Bartow 10929 9866.3 202 785
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1046 5426.44 29 71
Bibb 13138 8634.9 390 1715
Bleckley 793 6176.97 33 46
Brantley 907 4723.47 30 71
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2644 6755.76 33 170
Bulloch 5175 6512.14 62 211
Burke 1729 7738.79 35 147
Butts 2134 8477 73 117
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3151 5843.41 27 127
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7286 6065.65 130 303
Catoosa 5423 7885.59 61 242
Charlton 1045 7886.2 23 62
Chatham 19646 6724.03 394 1562
Chattahoochee 3037 28253.79 12 27
Chattooga 2184 8818.54 60 171
Cherokee 21750 8157.77 288 1214
Clarke 12493 9626.36 129 482
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22538 7393.44 415 1293
Clinch 720 10817.31 25 65
Cobb 58665 7420.43 919 2996
Coffee 4211 9783.47 133 641
Colquitt 3470 7644.35 74 241
Columbia 10807 6812.67 158 458
Cook 1153 6612.38 36 106
Coweta 8450 5559.17 181 320
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 67
Crisp 1405 6303.56 52 158
Dade 1176 7276.33 11 60
Dawson 2650 9807.19 39 234
Decatur 2112 8023.71 54 141
DeKalb 55643 7015.41 878 4354
Dodge 1074 5268.58 55 104
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5409 6016.35 274 991
Douglas 11525 7586.93 169 812
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 356 8969.51 4 13
Effingham 3692 5766.41 62 236
Elbert 1515 7996.83 56 126
Emanuel 1716 7571.48 52 122
Evans 749 7008.52 17 72
Fannin 2073 7876.14 55 168
Fayette 6451 5488.16 142 246
Floyd 9830 9838.26 175 853
Forsyth 17292 6848.13 167 924
Franklin 2309 9897.55 41 149
Fulton 79064 7192.99 1210 4579
Gilmer 2433 7744.21 70 201
Glascock 143 4727.27 7 18
Glynn 6488 7540.07 149 435
Gordon 6394 11014.83 100 322
Grady 1507 6140.99 46 171
Greene 1474 7875.19 53 133
Gwinnett 83982 8647.73 1008 5253
Habersham 4604 10052.4 144 465
Hall 24545 11894.9 416 2305
Hancock 827 10093.98 60 103
Haralson 1686 5487.92 34 71
Harris 2116 6095.87 55 154
Hart 1687 6461.87 35 113
Heard 614 4963.62 15 41
Henry 18413 7676.37 274 565
Houston 9798 6239.21 185 703
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8350 11178.05 133 488
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 61
Jeff Davis 1281 8456.56 37 97
Jefferson 1557 10167.83 58 151
Jenkins 716 8348.88 39 82
Johnson 782 8094.4 41 96
Jones 1561 5459.76 52 153
Lamar 1298 6709.05 44 112
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3649 7715.24 141 346
Lee 1575 5255.08 50 179
Liberty 3197 5164.45 59 211
Lincoln 504 6203.08 24 50
Long 646 3243.79 10 46
Lowndes 7605 6451.59 136 360
Lumpkin 2724 8058.69 61 276
Macon 598 4604.25 23 79
Madison 2687 8904.13 44 149
Marion 385 4642.47 17 35
McDuffie 1624 7519.56 39 150
McIntosh 673 4620.03 14 54
Meriwether 1482 7050.43 68 129
Miller 666 11554.48 9 39
Mitchell 1503 6814.47 73 228
Monroe 1841 6639.74 85 185
Montgomery 707 7664.79 20 41
Morgan 1175 6139.62 22 83
Murray 4058 10079.23 74 234
Muscogee 13763 7182.22 374 1092
Newton 7224 6429.68 209 620
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23312 0 447 1221
Oconee 2978 7135.16 62 125
Oglethorpe 1167 7657.48 28 73
Paulding 10439 6050.12 161 374
Peach 1806 6597.26 49 210
Pickens 2459 7333.73 58 200
Pierce 1217 6226.66 43 130
Pike 1029 5455.99 24 68
Polk 3891 8948.53 77 367
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1742 7959.79 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1476 8689.51 39 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19308 9547.07 391 1280
Rockdale 5805 6113.1 145 841
Schley 208 3943.13 4 21
Screven 805 5791.37 20 66
Seminole 735 9029.48 17 65
Spalding 3894 5634.5 149 413
Stephens 2937 11155.42 76 252
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1786 6075.04 91 262
Talbot 380 6170.83 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1827 7189.8 42 116
Taylor 503 6320.68 22 70
Telfair 710 4538.48 43 68
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3498 7872.88 112 342
Tift 3401 8329.66 94 412
Toombs 2872 10643.74 94 172
Towns 1057 8783.45 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5812 8254.04 178 483
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 35 97
Union 1993 7866.59 65 203
Unknown 2423 0 12 44
Upson 1774 6751.15 104 170
Walker 6263 8997.27 78 269
Walton 7849 8191.91 227 483
Ware 2954 8239.2 144 348
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1592 7841.59 56 109
Wayne 2666 8894.38 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2935 9241.77 65 286
Whitfield 14615 13962.66 224 726
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 19 71
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 27 118
Worth 1167 5793.86 59 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,396,803 (7,896,545 reported molecular tests; 500,258 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 857,307 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,192 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,761 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

