UPDATE: Macon-Bibb fire investigator dies 25 days after motorcycle crash

|
Listen to the content of this post:
UPDATE (April 6, 2021):
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb fire investigator Ben Gleaton died Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said the Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office pronounced Gleaton dead at 1:44 p.m.
Gleaton and his wife were injured in a motorcycle crash the night of March 12.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of fellow GFIA Member and Macon Bibb Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton,” a post on the Georgia Fire Investigator’s Association Facebook page read. “Funeral Arrangements will be posted once available. Keep the Gleaton Family and The Macon Bibb FD Brothers and Sisters in your prayers. Just remember his smile and Blue Suede Suit that he Blessed us with over the many years.”
Original Story (March 15, 2021):
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcycle crash in Macon Friday night sends a husband and wife to the hospital.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a three wheeled Harley Davidson went off Route 80 near Tidwell Road just before 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle went down the shoulder and rolled over.
Deputies say 48-year-old Ben Gleaton, of Lizella, and his wife, 47-year-old Sherry Gleaton were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. Deputies say Ben is in critical condition and Sherry is in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.