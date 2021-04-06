Business Report: McDonalds unveils new McFlurry flavor for limited time

Mcdonald’s has announced a new McFlurry flavor, which will be available for a limited time only.

Morning Business Report

April 6, 2021

More than 1.3 million Americans are owed a tax refund from the IRS for 2017.

They’ll have to file a return quickly if they want the money.

There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17.

You can find instructions on filing a tax return for prior years on the IRS website.

*****

UBS predicts 80,000 stores will close in the U.S. by 2026.

There were 115,000 shopping centers —that includes strip centers, malls, outlets, and other lifestyle centers — across the U.S. at the end of 2020–about 59 square feet of shopping center space per household.

UBS says eCommerce will force many of those stores to shut down.

*****

The Dow climbs 370 points to close at a record high.

The S&P 500 also closed at a record on strong job growth.

*****

Norwegian announces it will require Covid vaccines for all passengers and crew on cruises.

Norwegian Lines will start sailing on July 4 with limited capacity starting at 60 percent and ramping up by 20 percent every 30 days.

*****

To celebrate National Caramel Day, Mcdonald’s has announced a new McFlurry flavor, which will be available for a limited time only.

The fast-food chain says the flavors in our new caramel brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling.