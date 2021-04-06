Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19

Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

A White House official says Biden will make the announcement later Tuesday.

COVID: BIDEN TO MOVE UP DEADLINE FOR VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

WH: Biden set to announce plans to move the deadline for all US adults to be eligible for Covid vaccine to April 19.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. That’s about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement.

Let us know what you think

Follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.