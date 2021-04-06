Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 29-April 2

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 29 and Friday, April 2, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Books and Brew – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Einstein Bros. Bagels – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Chick-fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

 

Bibb County:

Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Circle K Store (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 59
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Mercer University Stadium – Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Mercer University Stadium – Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Mercer University Stadium – Mobile Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Mercer University Stadium – Mobile Base Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Western Little League Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

LaQuinta Inns & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

 

Houston County:

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

O Taste and See – Mobile
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

O Taste and See – Base of Operation
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

B.J.’s Oriole’s Nest
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County High School (Food Service)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

 

Laurens County:

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

 

Monroe County:

Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

 

Peach County:

Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

 

Putnam County:

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Who Cares, Inc.
1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Oconee Marathon Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

Cafe Academy
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

 

Washington County:

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021

Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021

Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021

China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021

