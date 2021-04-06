Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 29-April 2

|
Restaurant Report Card: March 29-April 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 29 and Friday, April 2, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Books and Brew – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Einstein Bros. Bagels – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Chick-fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Bibb County:
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Circle K Store (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)
156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 59
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Mercer University Stadium – Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Mercer University Stadium – Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Mercer University Stadium – Mobile Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Mercer University Stadium – Mobile Base Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Western Little League Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
LaQuinta Inns & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Houston County:
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
O Taste and See – Mobile
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
O Taste and See – Base of Operation
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
B.J.’s Oriole’s Nest
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper County High School (Food Service)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Laurens County:
Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Monroe County:
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
Peach County:
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Putnam County:
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Who Cares, Inc.
1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Oconee Marathon Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Cafe Academy
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2021
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2021
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2021
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2021
