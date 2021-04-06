Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in early morning stabbing

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff Deputy is dead after being stabbed by an inmate early Tuesday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the deputy as 30-year-old Christopher Knight.

An inmate inside the law enforcement center stabbed Knight multiple times in the neck and side at 2:45 a.m. Emergency responders transported Knight to Atrium Health Navicent where he died around 3:45 a.m.

We reached out to the Bibb County Jail for more information, and are waiting for a response. Stay with us for updates.